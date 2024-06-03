Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 9.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,700 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 2,566,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

BYD Stock Down 1.0 %

BYDDF opened at $28.15 on Monday. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

