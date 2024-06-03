Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 9.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,700 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 2,566,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.
BYD Stock Down 1.0 %
BYDDF opened at $28.15 on Monday. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.
BYD Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BYD
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Best Buy Could Break Out of Its Channel Shortly
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Unusual Trading Volume Could Bring Breakouts in These 3 Names
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- From Discount to Discretionary: A Retail Sector Pulse Check
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.