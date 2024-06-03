Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Rises By 27.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,541. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,071,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 276,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 485,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 99.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 444,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 222,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 304,587 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

