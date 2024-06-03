Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Rises By 27.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,541. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
