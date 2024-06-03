Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Drops By 7.7%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 328,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at Bitcoin Depot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,538.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,104,353 shares of company stock worth $5,372,260. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 5.0 %

BTM traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.89. 72,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

