Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Declines By 5.9%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 13,970,000 shares. Currently, 47.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of BMEA stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $10.95. 862,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

