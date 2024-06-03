Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Drops By 13.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,258 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $6,376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Big Lots by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,397 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.