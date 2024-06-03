Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Drops By 7.0%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 865,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AGO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 314,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,729. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after buying an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 158,638 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $25,554,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

