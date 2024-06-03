Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Expands By 8.7%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,216,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,017.4 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Trading Up 1.7 %

Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.