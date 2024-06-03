Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Decreases By 6.1%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. 2,099,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,404. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 23,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 507,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 190,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 193.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,372,582 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Well by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $1.50 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

