Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Increases By 10.7%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,783.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

