Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Declines By 10.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM remained flat at $8.15 on Monday. 127,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

