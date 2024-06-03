Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Declines By 10.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM remained flat at $8.15 on Monday. 127,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.12. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.24.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
