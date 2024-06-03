Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Declines By 7.8%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accolade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Accolade by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.93. 133,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,166. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

