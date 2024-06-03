Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Drops By 5.5%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

