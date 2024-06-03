ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 418249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$240.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22.

Insider Transactions at ShaMaran Petroleum

In related news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$217,257.60. Insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

