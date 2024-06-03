ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $184,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.9 %

NOW stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $651.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.