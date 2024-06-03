Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:SENS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
