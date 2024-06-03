Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

