Seldon Capital LP Invests $1.19 Million in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Pampa Energía accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seldon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 212,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAM

About Pampa Energía

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.