Scotts Miracle-Gro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,515 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 224% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,085 put options.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $12,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,314 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. 298,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,315. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

