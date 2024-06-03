Scotiabank Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $104.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,264,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

