Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,970,000 after buying an additional 985,714 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,491 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

