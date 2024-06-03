Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock.

Saul Centers Stock Up 1.2 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $872.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $425,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

