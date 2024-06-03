Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.62 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Sapphire has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $2,023.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.07 or 0.05471665 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00051314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,770,973,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,534,175 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

