Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 500,309 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500,309 shares during the period. Entegris makes up about 3.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $1,014,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 1.3 %

ENTG traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.71. 251,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

