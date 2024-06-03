Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 111,970 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,970 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $239,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,111,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,983 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.64. 61,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

