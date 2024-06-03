Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,447 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of STERIS worth $88,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 64,681 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.94. 163,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

