Sands Capital Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after acquiring an additional 530,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

