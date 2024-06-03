Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Billion Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,947 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of MercadoLibre worth $1,446,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $37.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,687.83. 128,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,315. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,563.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,601.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

