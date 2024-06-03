SALT Market Capitalization Hits $2.54 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $12,149.13 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011415 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,515.97 or 1.00037693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012070 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00113229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02292242 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,580.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

