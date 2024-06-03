Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $231.52 and last traded at $232.91. 8,988,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,357,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.44.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.