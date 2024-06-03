Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $323.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $276.36. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

