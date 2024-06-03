Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.36. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $910,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

