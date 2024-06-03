Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $24.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 89,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,258 shares of company stock worth $1,373,595. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,177,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

