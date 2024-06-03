Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.86

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 4437145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 699,379 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

