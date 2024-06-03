Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 2.0 %
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 183.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,894 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
