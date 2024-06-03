Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Holdings in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCT has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

GCT stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.56. 717,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.88. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

