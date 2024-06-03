Rock Creek Group LP Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,484 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

IIIV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,504. The company has a market capitalization of $660.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,949.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

