Rock Creek Group LP Has $2.27 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up approximately 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.23% of BlueLinx worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE BXC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,335. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $726.24 million for the quarter.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

