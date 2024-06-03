Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 96.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.96%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

