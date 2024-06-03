Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $258.89. 6,125,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day moving average is $282.96. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.78.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

