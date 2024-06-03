Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of -477.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

