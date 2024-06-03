Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,922,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 2,982,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,383. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

