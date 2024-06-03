Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,798 iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,556. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

