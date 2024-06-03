Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,407 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.96. 567,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,553. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

