Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 111,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 613,940 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

