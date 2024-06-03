Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 6.6% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.67. 14,621,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.