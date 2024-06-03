Robert W. Baird Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.51.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPS

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $263,027.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $263,027.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.