Robert W. Baird Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $305.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.29.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 106.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MongoDB by 327.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $91,915,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

