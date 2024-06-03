Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

