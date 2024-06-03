Resonate Blends (KOAN) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) is one of 444 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Resonate Blends to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $20,000.00 -$1.42 million -0.65 Resonate Blends Competitors $1.95 billion $285.22 million 13.89

Resonate Blends’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends. Resonate Blends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Resonate Blends has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends’ competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Resonate Blends and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonate Blends Competitors 2219 14826 29557 776 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.21%. Given Resonate Blends’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resonate Blends has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends N/A N/A -80.10% Resonate Blends Competitors -65.58% -31.29% -7.80%

Summary

Resonate Blends competitors beat Resonate Blends on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

