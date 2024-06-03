Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up to $54.24

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 54.24, but opened at 57.55. Reddit shares last traded at 56.62, with a volume of 634,324 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 56.20.

Reddit Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 50.13.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,396,065 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

