Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.70

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 4959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

